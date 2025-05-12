CytomX Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) on Monday reported first-quarter…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $23.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had profit of 27 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $50.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.5 million.

