Cytokinetics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $161.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.36.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.41 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 million.

