CyberArk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $11.5…

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $11.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Petach-Tikva, Israel-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts posted revenue of $317.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, CyberArk expects its per-share earnings to range from 74 cents to 81 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $312 million to $318 million for the fiscal second quarter.

CyberArk expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.73 to $3.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYBR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.