CVS Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.78 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $94.59 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.95 billion.

CVS Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share.

