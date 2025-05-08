CVRx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — CVRx Inc. (CVRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.8 million in its first…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — CVRx Inc. (CVRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.8 million in its first quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 56 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, CVRx said it expects revenue in the range of $13 million to $14 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $55 million to $58 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVRX

