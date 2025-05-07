Curtiss-Wright: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $101.3 million. On…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $101.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.68. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.39 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $805.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $767.2 million.

Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.45 to $12.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.37 billion to $3.42 billion.

