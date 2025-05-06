Curis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.6 million in…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.25.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period.

