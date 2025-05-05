Cummins: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $824 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $5.96.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.82 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $8.17 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.07 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMI

