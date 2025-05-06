Cumberland: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.3 million in…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 16 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.7 million in the period.

