CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Thursday reported profit of $35.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.24 per share.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $230.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $136.7 million, or $8.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $878.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSWI

