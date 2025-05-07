CSG Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $16.1…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $16.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The provider of support services for the communications industry posted revenue of $299.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $271.6 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $270.9 million.

CSG Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.65 to $4.90 per share.

