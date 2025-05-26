Cruise Weddings: How to Get Married on a Cruise Ship

If you’re dreaming of a union that’s equal parts romantic getaway and unforgettable celebration, a cruise ship wedding might be…

If you’re dreaming of a union that’s equal parts romantic getaway and unforgettable celebration, a cruise ship wedding might be the perfect fit. Wedding cruises offer couples the chance to exchange vows against the backdrop of the open sea, with the added bonus of built-in accommodations, breathtaking photo ops and a honeymoon that begins the moment you set sail.

Keith Willard, founder and lead designer of Keith Willard Events, has helped many couples plan their nuptials at sea. “Cruise ship weddings have everything that most couples think of when thinking about their fun and romantic wedding — sunsets, sunrises, water, foreign lands and adventures,” says Willard. “It is also a great way to help streamline the whole process, allowing the couple to enjoy the ride.”

Many popular cruise lines offer customizable cruise wedding packages, making it easier than ever to plan a destination wedding without the headache of coordinating multiple vendors. Whether you’re envisioning an intimate ceremony on deck with just a few close guests or a larger event with family and friends, getting married at sea can be as seamless as it is scenic.

In this guide, we’ll answer your biggest cruise wedding questions, detail the legalities of getting hitched at sea and provide essential planning tips — from when to book to what to pack for your big day on board.

Tips for planning the big day

Planning a wedding on a cruise ship is a bit different than doing so on land — but in some ways, it’s actually easier. For instance, you will only have one choice for photographer, baker, music and officiant.

“With every wedding, it’s important to know what all of the details are to ensure that the two of you are riding into the sunset on the right vessel,” says Willard.

Consider these top tips from wedding planners:

Plan in advance

“Cruise ships typically say no less than 90 days, but I tell couples to give themselves at least six months to a year [to plan a wedding],” says Willard. “Yes, there is a lot that is taken care of by the cruise ship, but weddings are about people. You need to give your friends and family enough time to still be able to get rooms at a decent price. The price of available rooms keeps going up as the rooms get sold — what started at $600 could go to $1,900.”

Consider everyone’s needs

While the wedding ceremony itself may be quick, the cruise as a whole can last a few days to a week or more, depending on your itinerary. As such, you need to pick the right cruise line and voyage for your guests, too.

“Keep in mind that friends and family have their own priorities,” says Willard. “Mentally, the guests have blocked the wedding time for the couple, but guests may want to go do their own things outside of that.”

Ask yourself questions like: Are there a lot of kids? Do we want to visit several ports? Is this a wedding and a honeymoon all in one? (And if so, are we OK with being around our friends and family during our entire honeymoon?) Finding a cruise that has options for these variables will go a long way in creating a successful wedding experience.

Read your contract

How often do you see a contract and just scroll to the bottom, check the box and sign without knowing what it contains? Now is definitely the time to read it. “Ensure you fully understand what is being presented, what your responsibilities are, what the cruise line’s responsibilities are and the limitations,” says Willard.

Make it personal

“With most cruise lines’ wedding packages, you can customize everything from your ceremony vows and floral arrangements to fun signature cocktails and mocktails that reflect your style,” says Sharon Campbell Little, CEO of The One Destination Company, a destination wedding-planning group. “A lot of our couples also love hosting special events like private welcome cocktail parties or fun bachelorette/bachelor gatherings on board — think spa day passes or private wine tastings with your crew.” She says many couples like to go the extra mile and plan a group excursion or onboard activity as a way to thank guests for joining them on this unforgettable celebration.

Packing advice

Carry on your wedding outfit

“Do not pack your wedding outfit in your checked luggage,” advises Alan Katz, president of Great Officiants, who handles the coordinating and officiating for portside weddings on Royal Caribbean in Los Angeles. “If you’re having a portside ceremony, there’s a good chance your bags won’t show up in time. Keep your dress, suit, rings and anything important in your carry-on.”

Pack a steamer

“It doesn’t matter how careful you pack, there is always going to be something that gets wrinkled,” says Willard. He notes to make sure the steamer is new — if it was previously used with hard water, it could cause stains. Pack anything that you want to keep wrinkle-free in the plastic garment bags provided by the dry cleaner.

Pack a lighted mirror, too

If you’ve ever tried putting makeup on in a cruise cabin, you know it’s tough to see what you’re doing. “The cabin lighting can be a bit tricky, so bring a portable makeup mirror with a magnifier,” says Little. “It’ll be a total lifesaver when it’s glam time.”

Curate a wedding toolbox

Willard says shoe glue, nail repair, double-stick tape, safety pins (from small to extra large), hair pins, rubber bands, garment tape, Band-Aids, Clorox stain pens, powdered Pedialyte and a garment hook for bustles can be lifesavers.

The best cruise wedding packages

Many cruise lines offer cruise ship wedding packages, but that doesn’t mean it’s a one-size-fits-all decision.

For the budget-minded couple: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises provides symbolic ceremonies both at sea and on its private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. MSC offers three options to meet the preferences of guests, whether couples are looking for an intimate ceremony or a grand event.

The Romantic Symbolic Ceremony is an intimate package that includes a ceremony venue with elegant floral arrangements, a wedding cake, a Champagne toast, two-hour photography service, stateroom decor, continental breakfast after the ceremony, and makeup and spa services.

The Iconic Symbolic Ceremony is a grander celebration that pairs features from the Romantic Symbolic Ceremony with an exclusive lounge adorned with decor, a signature cake tower and single dessert selection, deluxe breakfast the morning after the ceremony, a romantic dinner for two at an onboard specialty restaurant and advanced spa options.

If you’d rather get married on land, check out the Symbolic Wedding Ceremony at Ocean Cay, an on-island option that caters to larger groups (up to 60 guests) and provides a scenic backdrop for couples. The ceremony takes place at the wedding pavilion and includes all the features of the Romantic Symbolic Ceremony package, plus round-trip transportation for the bride and four people on the island.

For the small-ship couple: Windstar Cruises

Fancy a wedding on a yacht-style vessel rather than a megaship? Windstar Cruises’ fleet of six ships hold between 148 and 342 guests. The all-suite Star Plus Class ships feature ocean-view accommodations, and the Wind Class are easy to spot because of their grand sails. The cruise line offers various packages for vow renewals and wedding ceremonies.

For vow renewals, couples can add on a special ceremony to the romantic elements of the Sweethearts at Sea package, including a Champagne welcome, sunset cocktails, a private dinner for two under the stars, couples massages and rose petal turndown services, plus custom features designed to further enhance the special occasion.

Meanwhile, the nondenominational Seize the Day wedding ceremony, officiated by the captain, includes an onboard wedding, concierge service, custom flower arrangements, hair and nail salon packages, a Champagne toast, hors d’oeuvres for up to 10 guests and a wedding cake. A shoreside professional photographer is also available to capture images of the celebration for an additional fee.

For the couple who likes to go big: Royal Caribbean International

“My personal favorite is Royal Caribbean,” says Willard of the cruise line wedding offerings. “[It provides] great options, [has] a dedicated link and number for guests to make room reservations … and include[s] a wedding consultant to help couples walk through the steps.”

The Knot At Sea Package, made for up to 75 guests, includes a bottle of Moët & Chandon, dinner for two at a specialty restaurant, chocolate-covered strawberries, mimosas and breakfast in bed, and stateroom decor.

The Love Sets Sail package allows the couple to invite up to 100 sailing and non-sailing guests to share in their special occasion with a ceremony during boarding day (priority check-in included). Choose from available venues on board and enjoy special treats while you sail, including a bottle of Moët & Chandon, dinner for two at a specialty restaurant and more.

Meanwhile, the Forever Yours package includes everything you need for an intimate and romantic celebration (with up to 20 guests), plus a bottle of Moët & Chandon, mimosas and breakfast in bed, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

For the later-in-life couple: Holland America Line

Holland America Line offers three wedding packages. The Symbolic at Sea option includes a nonlegal ceremony performed by the captain or an officer, under the guidance of onboard and pre-cruise wedding coordinators. The package also includes recorded ceremony music, a keepsake wedding certificate, a basic photography service with one 8×10 photo of choice and a commemorative wedding album, sparkling wine, a small 9-inch wedding cake, and a bridal bouquet with a dozen roses with a matching groom boutonniere.

The Anchors Away package with Holland America includes all of the above, but with a legal ceremony serviced by a nondenominational officiant. It also includes priority check-in for the couple during embarkation.

The Ashore package is for those who want a dreamy destination wedding. This package lets couples officially tie the knot in a beach, castle, garden or glacier location, depending on your itinerary. A seasonal bridal bouquet and boutonniere are included, as are pre-cruise and onshore wedding coordinators to ensure all runs smoothly.

For the classic couple: Princess Cruises

Known as the “Love Boat” cruise line, Princess Cruises was the first cruise operator to allow passengers to be legally wed at sea by the ship’s captain. Today, Princess’ Perfect Weddings packages offer events that range from an intimate service with just the couple to larger affairs at sea and in port.

The Perfect Pair Wedding includes the couple plus two guests, an indoor or outdoor ceremony officiated by the ship’s captain, fresh florals, a wedding cake, a sparkling wine toast, a dedicated photographer and prints, a romantic breakfast for the couple, stateroom gifts, pre-cruise and onboard wedding coordinators, and a certificate as a keepsake.

The Timeless Ceremony at Sea is a ceremony-only event for the couple and up to eight guests that includes everything from the Perfect Pair package, plus a live musician for the ceremony and digital high-resolution images from the photographer.

Finally, The Timeless Wedding at Sea ceremony and reception includes everything from The Timeless Ceremony at Sea, plus two salon services, a one-hour reception venue, a live musician during both the ceremony and reception, welcome cocktails curated by the couple, a two-tier wedding cake and one specialty dining reservation for the newlyweds. Up to 18 guests can attend.

For the adventurous couple: Ecoventura

The Galapagos Islands is on every nature lover’s bucket list, so why not tie the nautical knot here with just a few of your closest loved ones? Ecoventura private charters creates an opportunity to get married in one of the world’s most remote and protected destinations with an intimate wedding aboard one of its three 20-passenger luxury mega-yachts. Picture swimming with Galapagos penguins and sunbathing with sea lions in the morning, then making your marriage official with a captain-led ceremony at sunset with the archipelago’s remote islands as your dramatic backdrop.

The ship’s dedicated crew can customize the seven-night celebration to be the wedding voyage of your dreams — think: curated decorations, music, elaborate dinners, wedding cakes, bespoke invitations, chocolates, marriage certificates, and private zodiac trips or other excursions.

For the Anglophile couple: Cunard Line

Fancy a British cruise ship wedding experience? The luxurious, storied British cruise provider, Cunard Line, delivers a sophisticated day to cultured couples. One of Cunard’s iconic ships, Queen Elizabeth, just completed a full refurbishment and is heading to Alaska for summer 2025, followed by some Caribbean sailings in the fall. Either itinerary makes for a stunning backdrop to exchange vows.

Highlights from the wedding package on the Queen Elizabeth include a dedicated onboard ceremony specialist, two floral arrangements for the ceremony room (plus a bouquet and a boutonniere), a bottle of Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Champagne, a two-tier wedding cake, complimentary dinner for two at Steakhouse at The Verandah and a Champagne breakfast in bed. Up to 10 guests may attend.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Jill Schildhouse has been an avid cruiser since the mid-’90s. She has been on 14 cruises in just the last 15 months, from the newest megaships and luxury yachts to older vessels and riverboats. To write this article, she interviewed an expert at-sea wedding planner, completed extensive research and drew upon her decades of experience as a cruiser. Schildhouse covers the travel industry for myriad top-tier outlets, including U.S. News & World Report, AARP, Fodor’s, Reader’s Digest and Insider.

You might also be interested in:

— The Best Honeymoon Cruise Itineraries

— The Best Bachelorette Party Cruises

— The Best Bachelor Party Cruises

— The Best Affordable Destination Wedding Locations

— The Best Cruise Insurance

More from U.S. News

The 11 Best Honeymoon Cruise Itineraries for 2025 and 2026

The 7 Best Bachelorette Party Cruises

The 7 Best Bachelor Party Cruises

Cruise Weddings: How to Get Married on a Cruise Ship originally appeared on usnews.com