CrossAmerica: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.1 million…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The wholesale fuels distributor posted revenue of $862.5 million in the period.

CrossAmerica shares have increased almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.80, a climb of 3.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAPL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.