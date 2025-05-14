Cross Timbers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.8 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The express trust posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRT

