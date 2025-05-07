Cross Country: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $490,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $293.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $304.6 million.

Cross Country shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.84, a decrease of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCRN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.