Cronos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Thursday reported profit of $6.1 million in…

STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Thursday reported profit of $6.1 million in its first quarter.

The Stayner, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The cannabis company posted revenue of $32.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRON

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.