Crocs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $160.1 million. On…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $160.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $2.83. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $3 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $937.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $909.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CROX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CROX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.