CRH: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 16, Ireland (AP) — CRH PLC (CRH) on Monday reported a loss of $94 million in its first quarter.

The Dublin 16, Ireland-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The building material company posted revenue of $6.76 billion in the period.

CRH expects full-year earnings to be $5.34 to $5.80 per share.

