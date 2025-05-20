Live Radio
Creatd: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 20, 2025, 2:36 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Creatd Inc. (CRTD) on Tuesday reported net income of $450,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net loss of 11 cents.

The company posted revenue of $721,800 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $722,000.

