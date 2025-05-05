Crawford: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Co. (CRD.A) on Monday reported net income of…

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Co. (CRD.A) on Monday reported net income of $6.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The provider of claims management services to insurance companies posted revenue of $323.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $312 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRD.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRD.A

