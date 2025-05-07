Crane NXT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $21.7…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $21.7 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The maker of engineered industrial products posted revenue of $330.3 million in the period.

Crane NXT expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.30 per share.

