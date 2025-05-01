CRA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $18 million. The Boston-based…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $18 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of $2.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.22 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The consulting firm posted revenue of $181.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $175.8 million.

CRA expects full-year revenue in the range of $715 million to $735 million.

