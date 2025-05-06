Coty: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $405.7 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $405.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

