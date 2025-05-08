Costamare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Thursday reported net income of $100.1 million in its first…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Thursday reported net income of $100.1 million in its first quarter.

The company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 61 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $446.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $443.6 million.

