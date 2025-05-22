CorVel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Thursday reported profit of $26.4 million…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Thursday reported profit of $26.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 51 cents.

The health care management company posted revenue of $231.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $95.2 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $895.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRVL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.