Corteva, Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $663 million.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The agriculture posted revenue of $4.42 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.51 billion.

Corteva, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $2.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.2 billion to $17.6 billion.

