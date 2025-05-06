Corpay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $243.2 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $243.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.51 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.49 per share.

The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Corpay expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.80 to $21.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.38 billion to $4.46 billion.

