CorMedix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $20.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The pharmaceutical and medical device company posted revenue of $39.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRMD

