CoreWeave: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $314.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.49. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The cloud computing company posted revenue of $981.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $852.3 million.

