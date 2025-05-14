Live Radio
Home » Latest News » CoreWeave: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CoreWeave: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 14, 2025, 4:32 PM

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $314.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.49. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The cloud computing company posted revenue of $981.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $852.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRWV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRWV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up