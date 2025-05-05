Corebridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Monday reported a loss of $664 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Monday reported a loss of $664 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.74 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.22 billion.

