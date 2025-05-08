Core Natural Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Core Natural Resources, Inc. (CNR) on Thursday reported a loss of $69.3…

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Core Natural Resources, Inc. (CNR) on Thursday reported a loss of $69.3 million in its first quarter.

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.38 per share.

The coal company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.