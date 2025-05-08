Core Molding Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) on Thursday reported profit of $2.2 million…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) on Thursday reported profit of $2.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The maker of fiber reinforced plastics posted revenue of $61.4 million in the period.

