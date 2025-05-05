Corcept: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Monday reported first-quarter net income…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $20.3 million.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $157.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CORT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CORT

