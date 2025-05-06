Corbus Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17…

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Norwood, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.39.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.26 per share.

