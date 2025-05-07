Copa Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $176.8 million.…

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $176.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Panama City-based company said it had profit of $4.28.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.77 per share.

The holding company for Panama’s national airline posted revenue of $899.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $889.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.