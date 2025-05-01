Cooper-Standard: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported net income of $1.6 million…

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported net income of $1.6 million in its first quarter.

The Northville, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $667.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.