Construction Partners: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The road and highway construction company posted revenue of $571.7 million in the period.

Construction Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROAD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.