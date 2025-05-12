Consolidated Water: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) on Monday reported first-quarter…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $4.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The developer and operator of desalination plants posted revenue of $33.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.4 million.

