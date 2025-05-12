Consider Taking Community College Classes While at a 4-Year University

University and community college might seem like an either-or choice. However, it’s possible to be enrolled in both simultaneously, experts…

University and community college might seem like an either-or choice. However, it’s possible to be enrolled in both simultaneously, experts say. In fact, many four-year university students leverage community college to meet their academic goals.

Here’s what to know about co-enrollment.

Can You Take Community College Classes While in University?

“Taking classes at more than one institution is a very common college experience,” says Heather Cartagena, executive director of advising at University of California–Irvine.

University students might choose to enroll in community college for many reasons, experts say. Typically, students are trying to catch up, get ahead or make room for additional programs.

Taking community college courses over the summer can free up time in your schedule during the academic year, Cartagena says. This could make pursuing a minor or double major more feasible.

If changing your major delays your graduation timeline, community college courses can be a way to get back on track, she says.

“Sometimes, students will come back to their hometown in the summer to save costs on living or to spend more time with family,” says Renee Esparza, transfer services director at Austin Community College in Texas. Local community college classes give students the option to continue learning while they’re home.

General education and elective units are popular community college offerings, experts say. Upper-division courses, on the other hand, typically need to be completed at your home institution.

What Are Community College Classes Like?

Many community colleges offer courses year-round, including in the summer and winter. They’re typically available in online, in-person and hybrid formats. This can be an attractive option for students looking to supplement their university coursework.

Sometimes, students downplay or underestimate the academic rigor of community college courses, Esparza says. However, these courses have the same content and learning objectives as their university counterparts, she says.

The learning environment at community college can be different and may “negate some of the difficulty that students experience at a university,” Esparza says. For example, community colleges typically offer smaller class sizes and, as a result, more accessible professors.

Tuition cost is another benefit, experts say. Community college courses tend to be more affordable, especially for students financing their own education.

Students shouldn’t underestimate what community colleges have to offer, says Sarah Heath, vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at Colorado Community College System.

These institutions are typically connected to local industries and businesses, she says. As a result, they can offer students access to specialized equipment, industry-recognized credentials, work-based learning opportunities and strong workforce connections.

How Do Community College Transfer Credits and Grades Work?

Grades from transfer credits generally don’t affect a student’s GPA at their home institution. Your community college GPA and university GPA stay on separate transcripts, experts say.

Credits, on the other hand, do transfer. If you pass a community college course, the credits can count toward your university degree. However, your grade in this course would not affect your university GPA.

Most universities limit the number of transfer credits students can apply to their degrees, Cartagena says. At UC Irvine, no more than 105 of the 180 quarter units needed to graduate can be transferred from community college.

“If we’re issuing you the credential, at the end of the day, there does need to be a minimum amount of work that you’ve done here with our faculty for us to say, ‘Yes, you’ve earned this credential,'” Cartagena says.

At UC Irvine, the transfer credit evaluation process is twofold. First, the admissions office determines the total number of transferable credits. Then, your academic unit decides how those credits apply within your degree program.

Each university has its own policy for transfer credits, experts say. Agreements between institutions, which guarantee the transferability of courses, can simplify this process.

California’s public higher-education system — which includes community colleges, the California State University system and the University of California system — has an agreed-upon transfer curriculum.

“If you’re not transferring between the publics, it can be a little more complicated,” Cartagena says.

Students can use various resources to navigate the transfer credit process, experts say. There are state-specific online databases, like ASSIST in California and the Texas Common Course Numbering System in Texas. Transferology, another online tool, allows students to compare course equivalencies across state lines.

One of the best resources is your university’s academic advising department, experts say. They can verify that courses will transfer and apply to your specific degree requirements.

“There are some misconceptions out there about the difficulty of courses transferring from one institution to another,” Esparza says. “I think if a student speaks with their adviser first, it can be very easy and clear as to how a course taken at a community college will transfer to a university.”

How Does Financial Aid Work?

Students should be mindful of potential financial aid implications when enrolling in community college, Heath says.

To understand how additional courses might affect their current aid package, students can consult their university’s financial aid office. This way, they can avoid unintentionally disrupting their funding.

Can You Take Community College Classes in Other Cities and States?

Many university students choose to take community college classes in other cities and states, experts say.

However, transferring credits from out-of-state institutions tends to involve more factors. Before enrolling, consult your academic adviser to ensure credits will transfer, experts recommend.

A student has decided to take a community college class should start the enrollment process as soon as possible, Esparza says. This typically includes submitting an online application, sending university transcripts and meeting with an adviser.

“And if they’re aiming to take advantage of the flexibility of course offerings and find a hybrid or online course, registering early is going to make that more of an attainable goal,” she says.

