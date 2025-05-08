ConocoPhillips: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.85 billion. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.85 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $2.23. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $17.1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.54 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.