Concentra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. (CON) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $38.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Addison, Texas-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The provider of occupational health services posted revenue of $500.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $499.8 million.

Concentra expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.15 billion.

_____

