Con Ed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $791 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $2.25.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $4.8 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.4 billion.

Con Ed expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.70 per share.

