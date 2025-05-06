CompX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.1 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 42 cents.
The security products maker posted revenue of $40.3 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIX
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.