Compass: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The minerals producer posted revenue of $494.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $413.9 million.

