Commercial Vehicle Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

The New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The supplier of products for heavy duty trucks posted revenue of $169.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.5 million.

Commercial Vehicle Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $660 million to $690 million.

