Columbia Sportswear: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $42.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 75 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor gear posted revenue of $778.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $759.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Columbia Sportswear said it expects revenue in the range of $575 million to $600 million.

