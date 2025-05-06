Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Colliers International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Colliers International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2025, 7:20 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The commercial real estate services provider posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIGI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up