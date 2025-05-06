Colliers International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The commercial real estate services provider posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIGI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.