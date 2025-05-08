Collegium Pharmaceutical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.49 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.
The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $177.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $172.4 million.
Collegium Pharmaceutical expects full-year revenue in the range of $735 million to $750 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COLL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COLL
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.