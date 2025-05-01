Cohu: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.8 million in…

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its first quarter.

The Poway, California-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $96.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cohu said it expects revenue in the range of $99 million to $113 million.

