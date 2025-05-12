Coherus BioSciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Monday reported a loss of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Monday reported a loss of $56.6 million in its first quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and stock option expense, were 35 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $7.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.